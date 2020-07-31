BROWN, Jr., Jerry L. Jerry L. Brown Jr., age 57, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Jerry was born in Middletown, Ohio, on November 26, 1962, to Jerry L. Brown Sr. and Patricia Ann Charles Stamper. Jerry graduated from Madison High School in 1981. He currently was a driver for UTS. Jerry was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann (Dan) Westerfield; grandchildren, Carson and Colton Westerfield; mother, Patricia Ann (Furman) Stamper; siblings, Candy Nausley, David Brown, Curt Brown, Furman Stamper Jr., Helen Morris; mother to his daughter, Penny Brown; and numerous relatives and friends. He was raised in his teenage years by a devoted aunt and uncle, Richard and the late Claudia Brown. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry L. Brown Sr., grandparents, Roy and Gertrude Charles and Raymond and Juanita Brown. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. browndawsonflick.comk

