Brown, John Henry



John Henry Brown was born in Middletown, Ohio, on December 29, 1927 to Harry Leigh and Ethyl Conn Brown. John was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ethyl, his wife Constance, and his siblings Harry Brown, Jr, Ethyl Hardeman, Robert Brown, George Brown, Anna Brown, Charles Brown, Roy Brown, and Raymond Brown.



John married Constance Lueza Rossman on July 12, 1958.



Children: Patricia Darlene Frazee, nee Brown (Bob), Richard DeNise Brown (Cathy); Grandchildren: Wendy Marie Davidson (Chip), Andrew Charles Frazee, Adam Tyler Frazee (Rowan), Christopher William Brown (Janet), Holly Marie Lawson (Zach), Chelsea Nicole Higgins (Travis), Cassandra Louise Brown; and 7 great-grandchildren.



John served in the Army Air Force, in 1947 during WWII for the occupation of Japan. He then served in the Army for 29 years, 3 months, and 11 days, rising to the rank of Command Sergeant Major. John joined the Counter Intelligence Corps, currently known as the Army Counterintelligence Command. As a Counter Intelligence Agent, his duty stations included the Netherlands, Germany, Korea (during the Korean War), Vietnam (during the Vietnam War), Texas, Ohio, Hawaii, and the Pentagon. One of the pinnacles of his career was when he debriefed James Rowe, the 5 year POW of Vietnam, while Rowe was still in Vietnam. The other pinnacle of his career is still classified, as are so many moments in his career. His awards include: 2 Bronze Stars, 5 Army Commendation Medals, 7 Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (7 Campaigns), WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Honor Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, 3 Meritorious Unit Citations, Presidential Unit Citation.



Upon retiring from the U.S. Army, John quickly rose to third in command at Lebanon Correctional Institution as their Chief Correctional Supervisor after obtaining his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wilmington College. His major accomplishment was changing policies that affected how corrections were performed across the State of Ohio in line with the American Correctional Association A.C.A.). This helped the State of Ohio accredit all of its institutions with A.C.A. standards.



After retiring from the State of Ohio, John took on multiple community projects that included: the Franklin Historical Society, Caesar's Creek Pioneer Village, and playing the Marimbula in the Dedication Band. His involvement in such activities led to his role as actor and Executive Producer of the upcoming series 'Mayberry Man: The Series', a spinoff of Mayberry Man the movie.



Funeral services and military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Steve Martin officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the funeral home.



The family wishes to thank all of those individuals who enriched not only his life but his family's. The family also would like to thank all retired and active military personnel. John's passion and respect for the military has rooted a deep understanding of your sacrifice in all of his family.



