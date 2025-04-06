Brown, Keith Andre



Keith Andre Brown, age 63, of Clayton, OH, departed this life on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, April 12, 2025 at The Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 9 am  11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am to 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



