Brown (McGuire), Kelley Lynn



Age 56 of Fairfield passed July 18, 2025. Receiving of friends will be 4:30 p.m. – until time of Celebration of Life (5:30 p.m.), Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield.



www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com