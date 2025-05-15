Brown, Kim

Brown (Childs), Kim Susan



Kim Susan (Childs) Brown, 69-years-young, left nothing undone. She began life here on February 23rd, 1956 and completed this part of her life on Resurrection Sunday April 20th, 2025 and was welcomed home into life with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is now reunited with her loving parents; Charles F. Childs Sr. and Lucille H. Childs, siblings; David (Belinda) Jones ll, Linda (Greg) Arnold, and Phillipia Childs. Kim was our Wonder Woman and a true servant. She loved the Lord and spent her life walking in her gifts; loving unconditionally with an unshakable ability to love, give and forgive. Her life, love, and legacy remain and are fully embodied in the lives of her husband, Derrick E. Brown, brother; Charles F. Childs Jr., children; Felicia S. Leonard, Akilah C. Spidell, Dwayne Spidell Jr., Dr. Tanika S. Spidell, D.O., bonus children; Brian, Shawn, Bobby, Brandon, Marcus, and India, grandchildren; Day'Von, David, Amara, Jaila, Bailey, Morgan, Infiniti, great grandchildren; Dallas, Denver, and Zaire, nephews; William, Mark, Marcus, Charles lll, Phil, James Jr., Jarrell, nieces; Stephanie, Kenya, Jamara, Katrina, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended sons, daughters, family and friends. Life-long best friends; lrene Davis, Marilyn Person, Karen White, and Lisa Jones. Loving campanions; Grace, Arrow, and Nyelah. Our family, heaven, earth, and all that live declare that, "Kim yet lives!" and we invite you to celebrate her life with us on Friday May 16th, 2025 3pm at DML Community Room 300 Abbey Ave Dayton, Ohio 45417. www.lusainohio.com





