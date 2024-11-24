Brown Sr., Larry C.



With hearts full of deep sorrow but immense love, we announced the passing of Larry Cecil Brown, age 82 of South Charleston, Ohio on November 20, 2024. Born May 28, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Clifton and Dorothy (Rutroff) Brown. Larry, also known to many as "Papaw", was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. A true example of kindness, humility, and selflessness; his presence touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Larry found joy in life's simple pleasures such as spending time with his loved ones, telling stories at the dinner table, making homemade ice cream at the family reunion, and taking his grandchildren fishing and mushroom hunting. He was always a man that you could count on, never hesitated to lend a hand, and never sought recognition for his good deeds. Larry was nothing short of a hard worker who owned and operated Larry Brown Excavating for over 30 years until his retirement. He helped build Locust Hills Golf Course, the tennis courts and soccer fields at Cedarville University, completed excavation work for the local farmers, and even built the very houses that he and Shane live in. He often referenced that "Papaw knows everything" and it is true that there wasn't much he couldn't do or fix. Following his retirement he enjoyed golfing multiple times a week at Locust Hills Golf Course and going to the casinos. Though we mourn this deep loss, we celebrate a life lived fully, and cherish his love and wisdom that will live on in us forever. Larry is survived by his children, Larry Brown Jr., Shawn Brown, and Shane Brown, his grandchildren, Lindsay Kuhn (Brown), Elias Brown, Taylor Brown, Grady Brown, and Luka Brown, his great-grandchildren, Gage and Kamryn. Larry is also survived by his siblings, Betty Rice, Margie Hooper, Nancy Bostic, Linda Baldwin, Sandra Parmer, Bonnie Brown, Phillip Brown, and Danny Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Patricia Markin, Clifton Brown Jr., Ronald Brown, and Harold Brown. The family invites you to join in honoring Larry's memory on Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 PM at the Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Per the family's request, flowers are not necessary, and simply your presence is enough. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





