BROWN, Lesley S.

Age 50 of Dayton, departed February 23, 2021. Survived by father, stepmother, 4 children, 3 sisters, a brother, other

loving aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Walk through viewing 10 -10:45 AM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at

H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Private

services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton.


