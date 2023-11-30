Brown, Lorean

Brown (Turner), Lorean



Lorean (nee Turner) Brown, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023. A native of Toney, AL, and a Dayton resident for many years. Survivors include children, Ricky T. (Natasha) Brown of South Fulton, GA, Randall T. Brown of Dayton, Ohio, Renita T. (Ricky L) Brown-Smith of Dayton, Ohio; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Homegoing service will be held 12 pm Friday, December 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Toney, AL. MASK REQUIRED. Interment Tibbs Cemetery in Toney, AL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Tabernacle Baptist Church Scholarship Fund in Dayton, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com