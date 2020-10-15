BROWN, M. Jane Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in Campbell County, TN, on December 31, 1933, to the late Mack and Dorothy (Foster) Hatfield. Jane was a graduate of Jacksboro High School and devoted her life to raising her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years, Alan Brown and 2 brothers. Jane is survived by her children, Pam (Ken) Hemmelgarn of Dayton, OH, Melody Johnson of Williamstown, KY, William Phillips of Okeechobee, FL, Jamie (Dennis) Marlow of Union, OH, Kim Phillips of Larwill, IN, Richard "Rick" Brown of Rockford, MI, and Stormi (Jay) Wheeler of Vandalia, OH; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, October 19, 2020, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Robert Smitley officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday between 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.Please be aware that due to COVID-19, face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the church. For additional information or to view Jane's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com



