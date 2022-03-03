BROWN, Pamela A.



Pamela A. Brown, age 70, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Villa Springfield. Pamela was born the daughter of Robert and Mary Jane Murphy on March 5, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Rodney Brown. Pamela is survived by her sister Lu Ann (Ronald) Leach of Springfield; nephew Ryan



(Melissa) Leach; niece Jessica (Adam) Wells; several great- nieces, and nephews. Pamela was a graduate of Springfield South High School class of 1969 and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in dental



hygiene. She was a member of Faith Christian Fellowship. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, 11am at Donnelsville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to



Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



