Brown, Patricia

Patricia L. Brown, 79 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Keith Brown. She is also survived by two daughters: Lisa (Mike) Boone and Victoria Hubbard, and two sons; John (Laura) Janney and Jim Bacon. Two step-children, Lisa Boyer and Tim Brown also survive her, as do seven grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a brother Ralph (Pat) Stephens, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Stephens and one great-grandson, Falcon Jameson. Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel on Monday, March 13, 2023. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of the funeral on Monday morning. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

