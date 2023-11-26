Brown, Patricia J.



Patricia J. Brown, age 93, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. She was born December 5, 1929 in Middletown the daughter of Walter and Alma (Fisher) Kuiken.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Brown Jr.; and son, Leslie Brown.



Patricia is survived by her son, Larry (Jeanie) Brown and granddaughter, Natalie Brown.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



