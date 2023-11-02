Brown, Pauline

Brown (Turner), Pauline Ramona "Polly"



Pauline Ramona Brown passed early on the beautiful autumn morning of October 25th in her bed surrounded by her daughters with the steady hand of Dayton Hospice. Ever the advocate of higher education, she generously donated her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine.



Pauline is preceded in death by her husband J.T. Brown, her son Marlowe Tong, grandson Leon Tong, brother Ken Turner and parents Daphne and Eli Turner, and many "animules" throughout the years. She is survived by brother Spencer Turner (Jan), sister Carmen Ward (John), daughters Chanin Tong, Cathleen Tong, Nancy Sanford (Tim), Susan Ramsey (Tom), son David Brown (Karyl), grandchildren Ethan, Jessica, Kennedy, Cayden, Lyndsey, Olive, Jacob, and Carly and many beloved great grandchildren.



Pauline was born in McKee County Kentucky in her Grandmother's bed. She grew up in Trotwood, Ohio, and was academically and musically gifted with the oboe and piano and graduated valedictorian of her high school class in 1951. She initially considered a career writing children's books before devoting her time to raising her family. She returned to Wright State University in her forties and graduated Summe cum Laude with a Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling. She was a Rehab warrior and served as Vice President at Eastway Mental Health Center. She served on the Greene County Board of Mental health after retirement and passionately defended the rights of the disabled. Her daughters and close family members continued to seek her advice on difficult issues even as her memory and body were failing.



Pauline was a single Mom for her small nuclear family of Marlowe, Chanin and Cathleen driving them around Trotwood in her Red Volkswagen. In 1982, she married J.T. Brown and welcomed David, Susan and Nancy into her heart as they welcomed her into their home in Beavercreek. Pauline was a focused and dedicated caregiver for several family members including her mother Daphne, mother-in-law Ira Dell and husband J. T.



Pauline was the epitome of grit and resilience battling through 3 cancer diagnoses, and the overwhelming sadness from losing beloved family members. She will be remembered for her smile that would light up a room, sparkling green eyes and style that would rival any fashionista. Pauline held fast to her values, cared immensely for community, treasured her animals and flowers, and sacrificed for her family. The family is comforted by the memory of a life lived with humor, wisdom and grace...a true Grande Dame.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com