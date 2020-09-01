BROWN, Phyllis Joan Phyllis Joan Brown, 88, of Springfield, passed away August 27, 2020, in her home. She was born July 4, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of Ray O. and Fern (Grandon) Metzger. Phyllis enjoyed watching her birds, gardening, flowers and her family. She was retired from Key Bank and Walmart. Survivors include three children; David C. Brown, Daniel R. Brown and Diantha Sanders, daughters-in-law; Terry A. Brown and Vicki Reisinger, seven grandchildren; Ross (Stephanie) Brown, Lea Sanders (Jamal Fisher), Anna (Florian) Hemmann, Michael Brown, Ryan Brown, Kristin (Ryan) Smith and Christian Sanders, eight great-grandchildren; Hadley, Liam, Cameron, Maverick, Aaden, Finn, Jadah and Julius. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Charles L. Brown in 2015, son in law; Kris Sanders and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

