dayton-daily-news logo
X

BROWN, Russell

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Russell K.

Age 69, of Dayton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth R. and Marcia Jean Brown. He will be deeply missed by his

devoted wife of 37 years, Linda Brown (Kirby); his only

daughter Courtney Sites; two grandsons, Calvin Russell Sites and Marshall Davidson Sites; his twin brother Kenneth R. Brown Jr. (Gail) of Middletown, Delaware, loving sisters

Sherrie (Steve) Waddell of Bellbrook and Sandy (Bob) Keffer of Dayton; and numerous extended family members, friends, and colleagues. The family will receive family and friends Monday, November 22nd from 4:00-7:00 PM at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday,

November 23rd at St. Mary's of the Assumption in Springboro followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to the Washington Township Fire Dept (8320 McEwen Road, Dayton, OH 45458) as they were

so helpful to Russ and our family in our time of need.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
BECKETT, John
4
COX, Onyx
5
DONOHOE, Sara
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top