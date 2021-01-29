BROWNING, Priscilla



Donaldson Edwards



"Percy"



2/16/35 – 1/13/21



Percy was born in New York, NY, on February 16, 1935.



Preceded in death by her



parents Russell Edwards and Martha Joe Swain; her



son-in-law Dr. Patrick M. Riley, and her former husband



Robert E. Browning. She is



survived by her sister Connie (George) Mitchell of Bayport, NY, and her four children: Liz Riley of Columbus, OH, Keith (Pam) Browning of Dayton, OH, Russell (Tui) Browning of St. Louis, MO, and Peter (Ursula) Browning of Ithaca, NY.



In addition, she is survived by her 14 grandchildren: Kate (Andy) Talcott, Meg (Jackson) Roberts, Trevor (Natalie)



Browning, Lex (Katie) Browning, Carly, Russell Jr., Sarah, Liza, Michael and John Browning, Karinna, Cecile, Annika, and



Cyrus Kurman-Browning; 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Percy was raised in West Sayville, NY, attended Sayville High and then Cornell University graduating in 1956 with a BA in English from the College of Arts & Sciences. She later earned an MA in Psychology in 1986 from the University of



Bridgeport.



Percy married Bob Browning in 1957 and raised her family in Maysville, KY, where she was affiliated with numerous organizations including the Maysville Players, Mason County High School Choir and co-founded the Limestone Youth Orchestra. She was involved in the Mason County Fund, and a director for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.



In 1994 Percy moved to Ithaca, NY, and continued her devotion to Cornell, as an enthusiastic patron and tireless



advocate of music and the arts at the university. She was also very actively involved, and in leadership roles with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Community Foundation of Tompkins County, Finger Lakes Land Trust, Ithaca Rotary, Kitchen



Theatre Company, and the Paleontological Research Institution. In 2004 Percy was recognized as Philanthropist of the Year for Tompkins County from the Association of Fund



Raising Professionals.



Guestbook at Bangs Funeral Home: www.bangsfuneralhome.com. Her full obituary can be found at the Bangs Funeral Home website. A memorial celebration to follow when it will be safer to be together.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to recognize her life to The Maysville Players, PO Box 537 Maysville, KY 41056 or the Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St. Ithaca, NY 14850.

