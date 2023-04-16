Brubaker, Anne

Brubaker (Lawrence), Anne E.



Anne Elizabeth (Lawrence) Brubaker, age 70, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 16, 1952 to the late Philip E. and Lois J. Lawrence. Anne graduated from Beavercreek High School and studied at Wright State University where she earned a Bachelor's in Education. She served for many years as a Head Start teacher in Dayton followed by 20 years as a preschool teacher at East Dayton Christian School's Peanuts Palace. Anne was very active in her church, New Life Fellowship, where she volunteered her time and also sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Douglas Lawrence. Anne's memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Christopher Brubaker; step-son, Michael Brubaker and his daughters Alexis Brubaker and Christa Brubaker and grandchildren Kenzy Newman and Ella Newman; brother, Michael (Sharon) Lawrence; nieces and nephew: Julie (Steve) Madsen, David (Serene) Lawrence, and Kimberly (Joe) Warner; and a large extended family and many friends. Anne benefited greatly from the friendship and kindness of Randy Hawley who oversaw the good care she received while she resided at The Villages of Huber. Family and friends are welcome to gather at 1:30pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where a Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm. To share a memory of Anne or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

