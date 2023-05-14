Bruce, Joyce

Bruce (Carey), Joyce Elaine



Joyce E. Bruce, 91, passed away on April 30, 2023, at her home in Dublin, Oh. She had been a resident of Springfield, OH for most her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty J. Sharp; brothers, Alfred Jr., Richard and Robert Carey; sons, Robert III and Timothy Bruce. She is survived by her husband, Robert E, Bruce, Jr.; daughters, Karolee Graham and Kimberly S. Bruce; 8 grandchildren; a brother, Donald Carey; numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Her Life at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd., Springfield, OH on June 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM.

