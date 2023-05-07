X

Bruder, Richard

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Bruder, Richard "Dick"

August 18, 1938 - May 3, 2023

Dick was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Betty (nee Connor) and George Bruder on August 18, 1938. He is the beloved husband of Lois Rosello, devoted father of Kurt (Beth) Bruder and Craig (Holly) Bruder; cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Kelsey, Keaton, Meghan, Aidan and great-grandfather of Maisey; loving brother of Jane (Tom) Smith; also survived by dear stepchildren Jennifer (John), Teressa (Matt), and Webster; with step-grandchildren Johnny, Jenna, Michael, Maria, and Darla. He was preceded in death by stepchildren Don and Kevin. A private memorial will be held by family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Leinbach, Nancy
2
Brasier, Janet
3
Carpenter, Jeffrey
4
Castle, Jeffrey
5
Adkins, Monya
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top