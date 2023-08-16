Bruewer (Tegge), Dolores Ellen "Dee"



Bruewer, Dolores E. "Dee" (Tegge) age 91 of Fairfield passed away on the morning of August 14, 2023, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She had a wry sense of humor and was a tireless champion for her children.



She was born July 8, 1932, in Hamilton, to Neal and Bernadine (Zettler) Tegge.



On August 27, 1955, at St. Ann Catholic Church she married William G. Bruewer, who survives.



Survivors also include, A sister, Phyllis Cox; Six children, Gregg (Chris) Bruewer of Hamilton, Julie (Rick) Evans of Columbus, Joe (Jane) Bruewer of Lansing, Michigan, Amy Nicholas of Washington, D.C., Jeff "JD" (Karen) Bruewer of Mason, and Rebecca (Jeff Shaffer) Bruewer of Fairfield, Iowa.



Nine Grandchildren, Charlotte Bruewer, Michelle Cella, Sara Bruewer, Alex Shrewsberry, Nick Bruewer, Shelby Nicholas, Luke Nicholas, Romy Bruewer, and Roni Bruewer; and several great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, John Tegge; and her brother, Richard Tegge; and two sisters, Mary King and Jane Miskell.



She attended St. Ann Elementary and graduated from Notre Dame Academy. In addition to raising six children, she worked at General Electric in Evendale and for Sears Industrial Sales.



She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren a bushel and a peck. She was a tireless advocate for her children, making sure they received every opportunity they deserved.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, collecting Coca-Cola items and decorating her home.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am Friday August 18, 2023 in the Sacred Heart Church narthex, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Friday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart St. Vincent dePaul Society or Badin High School. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





