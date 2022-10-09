Bruewer, Madelyn

BRUEWER (Inloes),



Madelyn Ellen



Age 94, passed away peacefully on October 4th surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted and sister Collen Reist. She is survived by ten children: David (Angela), MaryKay, Dan (Chris) Monica Hisle (the late Arnold), Dean (Maureen) Melanie Hozmacher (Mark), Margaret /Peggy Rice (Scott), Marcia Kellner (the late John), Madelyn, Madonna DeChristopher (Garry). She also leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. She graduated from Hamilton High School and worked as the administrative assistant to the principle. On June 11th, 1949, she married her grade school sweetheart. Over their 73 years of marriage, they created a beautiful life. She was a kind, generous woman who loved her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, October 11th at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Sacred Heart Church.

