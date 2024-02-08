Brumfield, Loran Carl



Loran Carl Brumfield, 87, of Springfield, passed away February 5, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 1, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Loran E. and Carmelita (Follrath) Brumfield. Mr. Brumfield was a member of the V. F. W. Post 3660, the Amvets Post 25 and the DAV. He was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Air Force and he had been employed by the city of Sumpter, South Carolina. Loran will be remembered as a dedicated Keno player. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law; Nancy and Tom Schaefer, niece; Terri (Jeff) Elrod, nephews; Jeffrey Schaefer and fiancé Rhonda Craig and Scott (Amy) Schaefer and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Faye Brumfield and his parents. Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be held at 3:00 PM Monday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Inurnment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.comn.



