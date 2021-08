BRUMFIELD, William B.



83, of Springfield, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born May 14, 1938, in Lawrence



County, OH. Survivors include a sister, Kathy Reid of



Springfield. He was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Bill retired from Morgal Tool. Private services will be held Monday in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice. Arrangement by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.