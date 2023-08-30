Bruner, Mary

Bruner (Gardner), Mary Kathleen



Mary Kathleen Bruner age 96 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday August 26, 2023 in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born January 18, 1927 in Hamilton, Ohio. She attended Notre Dame High School in 1944, received her R.N. at Mercy Hospital Hamilton in 1947. She married Earl Bruner in 1948 and raised a family of 5 children. She was a member of St Peter in Chains parish. Mary enjoyed playing cards, traveling with friends and was vice president of her urostomy support group. Mary was on the board of Emergency Money Fund and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Lee Bruner and is survived by her children Michael, Kathleen, Thomas, William and Mary; grandchildren Max, Kelly and Lucy; her godchild Deborah Pulliam; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. on Saturday September 2, 2023 from 10:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Entombment will be at St Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macular Degeneration Foundation or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





