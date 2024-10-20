Brunner, Marianne



Marianne (Huser) Brunner, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the age of 84. Her loss will be deeply felt by her family and friends.



Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Marianne was raised in the Mt. Healthy and New Burlington areas of Cincinnati. She attended Assumption School and graduated with honors from Mt. Healthy High School in 1958, where she was active in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and the yearbook (Zem Zem), and served on the school newspaper staff (Hoot 'N Holler). During her senior year, she was proud to be on the Mt. Healthy Basketball Homecoming Court. Marianne made many lifelong friends, cherishing countless get-togethers with the "Assumption Girls."



After high school, Marianne worked at the First National Bank in Cincinnati before moving to Cleveland to attend Carnegie College, where she graduated in 1960 as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Remarkably, while at Carnegie, she worked as an elevator lift controller for May's Department Store, despite having a fear of heights. After graduating, she moved to the Oxford community, where she began her career as a lab technician at McCullough-Hyde Hospital from 1960 to 1967. In 1967, Marianne joined the Student Health Service at Miami University, eventually becoming the Lab Director. Her work there included participating in early AIDS research and serving on the Miami NAMES Project steering committee. Each school year, she welcomed student athletes back to campus, overseeing their physicals while her children, Chrissy and Michael, assisted her in the Health Service. Marianne retired in 1998 after 31 years of dedicated service but continued to volunteer at McCullough-Hyde Hospital and deliver Meals on Wheels in her retirement.



Family and friends were at the heart of Marianne's life. She was her children's greatest cheerleader, instilling in them the values of independence, hard work, and the importance of giving back. Marianne celebrated their accomplishments and proudly shared her love for them with others. She had a passion for travel, especially to Charlevoix, MI, Wisconsin, and Europe, with England holding a special place in her heart. Known for her meticulous planning, she would weave historical insights into family vacations and Miami away football games. Many fond memories were created on trips with friends Sue Thompson and Holly Wissing, full of laughter and adventure. A lifelong learner and avid reader, Marianne also enjoyed gardening, staying current on politics, and indulging in marshmallow peeps and bourbon slush.



Marianne is survived by her daughter, Chrissy Brunner (Oxford), son, Michael Brunner (Texas), granddaughter, Katie (Doug) Weathers (Texas), sister, Beth Beaton (Oxford), brother, Richard (Debbie) Huser, nieces Amy Beaton Kearns and Betsy Beaton, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard J. Huser, her mother, Marian (Boughen) Huser, sister, Jane Veite, and former husband, Michael Brunner. The family thanks the Knolls of Oxford for the many years of comfort they provided Marianne.



A visitation for Marianne will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford. Memorial Mass will be held on the same day at 1 PM at St. Mary's Church with committal immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



