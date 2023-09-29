Brunner, Michael Jacob



Michael Jacob Brunner, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on September 26, 2023 following a brief illness. He was 83. His loss will be felt deeply by his family and friends.



Mike was born in Hamilton, Ohio and raised in Oxford and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1958 where he played football and created many lifelong friends. Mike loved his class reunions and kept in touch with many classmates over the years. Mike loved to share the time he and two friends ventured out in a snowstorm to a small bar outside of Cincinnati to see Jerry Lee Lewis. While the snow kept most people away it didn't keep Mike and his friends away from this exciting encounter with Jerry Lee Lewis before Jerry became a music legend.



Following graduation from Talawanda and a brief stop at Miami University, Mike went to work for Pepsi as a delivery man. His route took him throughout the Cincinnati, Middletown, Hamilton and Oxford area. Mike recounts the time that he and another driver just "happened to be" in Middletown when Richard Nixon's political campaign made a whistle stop (train) in 1960. They were able to park close to the tracks thanks to their Pepsi delivery trucks and got an up close view of the candidate. Mike went on to work at Husman's Potato Chip Company. In Oxford he was affectionately known by many as the "potato chip guy". He could always be counted on to make a special delivery when someone needed it and to bring the best snacks to a party. Mike retired from Husman's after 40 years of service to the company and the community. In 1973 he opened Mike's Deli on Sycamore Street in Oxford, OH. Mike's Deli quickly became a favorite place for the Miami students and Oxford community to stop in for penny candy, freshly made deli sandwiches, beer, pop and whatever grocery items they might need.



Mike enjoyed traveling and exploring. Wherever he went he bought an ornament and his Christmas tree each year reflected the many places he had been. For family vacations and quick trips to Miami away football games, he would load up the station wagon, put the kids in the back and leave by 4am to miss the traffic as they went on their big adventures. Mike traveled across the US with friends and was always up for going to the out of the ordinary places. He could tell you of the many celebrities from Ohio and where they grew up because most likely he has visited that town. Mike also enjoyed boating and the sailing trips to the Bahamas with friends. For many a Memorial Day Weekend you could find Mike at the Indy 500 loving the excitement of the cars traveling at more than 200 miles an hour. Numerous friends and family have joined him at the races over the years and knows that going to the races meant leaving at 3am to get "the" parking spot, then sleeping in the car for a few hours before the track opened followed by visits to the pits.



Mike stayed active in his retirement tapping into his love of driving. Mike drove for the Oxford Limousine Service and could be counted on to pick up and return the many speakers visiting Miami University. One of his favorite passengers was Dr. Ruth. She refused to sit in the back while they drove to Oxford and she proceeded to ask him lots of questions. Dr. Ruth enjoyed their conversation so much that she requested he drive her back to the airport. It is stories and adventures like these that Mike like to regale his friends and family with.



Mike was a longtime member of the Oxford Lions Club where he made many friends. Most mornings he could be found at UDF for coffee. And during Miami football season you could find Mike with his friends tailgating. He loved Miami's sports and passed that love of sports, and tailgating, on to his family.



He is survived by his daughter Chrissy Brunner (Oxford), son Michael Brunner (Texas), granddaughter Katie (Doug) Weathers (Texas), brother Phil Brunner (New Jersey), sisters Cathy Brunner (Dayton), Sarah (Bob) Finnegan (Dayton) and Paula (Roger) Atkin (Oxford) and his former wife Marianne Huser Brunner (Oxford). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, his sister-in-law and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Frederick Brunner, his mother Blanche Louise Brunner.



A visitation for Mike will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm with a memorial services to follow at 1 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5056 College Corner Pike in Oxford. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Oxford Lions Cub or the charity of your choice. Dad supported Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Shriners Hospital.



