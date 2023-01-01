BRUNNER, Vicki

BRUNNER (Grimm), Vicki



Vicki (Grimm) Brunner passed away peacefully, in the arms of Jesus, at home on December 17, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Due to the power of prayer, her family was able to have twelve years of cherished memories and experiences after her original diagnosis. Vicki had a stellar career in education as a classroom teacher, reading specialist, language arts supervisor, and was a mentor to many teachers within the Hamilton City School District. She was a member of Chapter BR of PEO, Trouveres, Junior Women's League, and an active lifetime member of The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. Vicki will be remembered for her spirit, her fabulous pies, special cookies, and for her beautiful smile. Her heart was big, as was the circle of people who will miss her. Affectionately remembered by her husband Bill whose love in high school grew into a 51-year loving partnership. Being the youngest of four girls, she will be missed by her sisters Gerry Hammond, Marcia Wehr, and Kay Stanish. She will be mourned by her children Kelly Vaughan, Carey Kahle, and Will Brunner as well as her sons-in-law Dan Vaughan and Freddy Kahle; and her daughter-in-law Whitney Brunner; and her grandchildren Tyler and Drew Vaughan, Trey and Blake Kahle, and Wylie and William Brunner. In her death, she will be reunited with her mother and father, Odetta and Jim Grimm. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The family will receive friends after the service in the mix and mingle room. In lieu of flowers, donations and remembrances can be made in Vicki's honor to The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton at 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or at thepresby.org Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com