Brunson, Bobbie Hardy

age 83, departed this life Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Beavercreek, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church,3801 Fairbanks Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

