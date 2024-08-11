Brunson, Bobbie Hardy



age 83, departed this life Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Beavercreek, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church,3801 Fairbanks Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



