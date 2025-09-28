Szekacs, Bryan



Bryan Szekacs, 56, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 21, 2025 after a courageous journey through illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Bryan was so much more than words on a page can capture. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, son, brother, teacher, coach, and a true friend to so many. His laugh could fill a room, and his kind heart made everyone feel welcome. He was ready for Heaven but had fun on Earth. Bryan was born on February 23, 1969 in Fairview, Illinois to Charles D. and Delores A. Szekacs. During his high school years, he moved to Springfield, Ohio where he built a life filled with family and friendships. In 1988 he married Beth Szekacs, his devoted wife of 36 years. Together they raised their sons Austin and Adam. His family was always his greatest joy. After graduating college, Bryan taught for the Newark City School District before transferring to his alma mater, Clark-Shawnee School District. He devoted 32 years at Shawnee High School, where he taught English, Science Fiction, Drama, coached various sports, and directed 25 years of plays and musicals. Outside of work, he enjoyed volunteering in the community and playing guitar in lo-cal bands. Music and friendships brought joy to his life. He was known for his humor and outgoing, welcoming personality. He is survived by his wife Beth Szekacs, who was his partner and best friend, sons Austin (and daughter-in-law Mary) and Adam Szekacs who were the pride of his life, parents Charles D. Szekacs and Delores A. Szekacs, brothers Jay (and sister-in-law Tammy) Szekacs and Jim Szekacs, brothers and sisters-in-law; Aaron Whitacre and his wife Katherine, Carrie Conley and her husband Ivan, Craig Whitacre, and Andrea Whitacre, all of Springfield, and numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm. Friends, family, and former students are welcome to attend and celebrate Bryan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Angel Foundation and/or the Springfield Cancer Center. Bryan taught us the value of love, laughter and respect for others. His presence will be deeply missed but his spirit lives on in the stories we share, the traditions he started and the love he gave freely. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Clark-Shawnee School District, Grace Lutheran Church, Mathews Family Farm Market, Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, and the Springfield Community for all their support. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



