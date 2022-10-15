BRYANT,



Amanda Danielle



Amanda Danielle Bryant, age 36, of Hamilton, passed away from her five year long battle with breast cancer. She was born on June 15, 1986, in Hamilton, the daughter of the Donald and Donna Trueman-Bryant. Amanda was a courageous fighter who never gave up and was an inspiration to everyone. Amanda will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. She was a 2004 graduate of Hamilton High School. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Penelope Anderson; her loving fiance who was always by her side Carl Ray Guthrie; her parents; four siblings Dawnette (Rick) Martin, Deanna (Phil) Crank, Denise (Jon) Clevenger, and Jeff Bryant. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close friends. Visitation will on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00AM with burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethesda North Hospital for dedicated and compassionate care of Amanda. The family requests guests to wear pink or a pink ribbon to show support. Donations to the family would be greatly appreciated to help with final expenses. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com