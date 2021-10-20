BRYANT, David Leon



Dr. David Leon Bryant, age 84 of Fairfield, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 28, 1936, to James Paul Bryant and Stella (Richardson) Bryant. Dr. Bryant was an Orthopedic surgeon in Hamilton, Ohio, for over 36 years. He was chief of staff at Fort Hamilton, Mercy, and Mercy South hospitals. He was a member of the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame. David was the Lakota football team physician for many years. He



also loved wood working.



Dr. Bryant is survived by his children, Jennifer Kinzer, Michelle Davis, David Paul Bryant, Lindsay Koeller; grandchildren,



Ronald Kinzer, Rebecca Richie, Jacob Davis, Nicholas Davis, Hope Davis, Brooke Davis, and Thomas Ramsetter; his siblings, Bee Bialik, Jean Rognes, Emily MacFee, and Linda Carter. Dr. Bryant was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Iris Farler, Faye Jones, James Bryant, and Bertha Logsdon.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



October 21, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Kevin MacFee. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



