BRYANT, Dorothy

BRYANT (nee Gaskins), Dorothy



Age 96 of Fairfield, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born February 15, 1924, in Russell Springs, KY, the daughter of the late Alfred Thomas and Flora Gaskins (nee Ashbrook). Dorothy was united in marriage to Charles



Bryant on July 11, 1942, in



Russell Springs, Kentucky. She is survived by her children



Claudia (Jaime) Bryant Elam of Lawrenceburg, KY, Elliot (Jill) Bryant and Thomas Bryant both of Fairfield, Ohio; daughter-in-law Georgiana Bryant; grandchildren Charles Martin (Heather) Terry of Lawrenceburg, KY, Aimie (Gary) Kemp of Willis, Texas, Matthew Bryant of Fairfield, OH, Elizabeth (Jon) Marquette of Fairfield Twp., Kelly (Tom) Lieser of Cincinnati, OH, and great-grandchildren Graham Kemp, Hanna Terry,



Lydia Terry, Marley Kemp, Max Marquette, Nora Bryant, Jillian Marquette, George Lieser, Flora Lieser and Grace Lieser. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Bryant; two brothers,



Malcolm and Morris Gaskins and sister Ama Holt. Dorothy was a charter member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Russell Springs, Kentucky, at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



