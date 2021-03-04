X

BRYANT, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BRYANT, Edward "Ron"

Edward "Ron" Bryant left this world February 16, 2021, at the age of 76. He was born May 29, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Melvin and Sybil (Thompson) Bryant. Ron served in the U.S. Navy and retired from John Morrell. He enjoyed watching football, traveling with his wife and spending time with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sue (Allen) Bryant, two sons Mark Bryant, and Jeff Bryant, two grandchildren Miranda Bryant and Nick Bryant and four great-grandchildren as well as many extended family

members and close friends.

