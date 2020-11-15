BRYANT, Leona "Jean"



Age 79 of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Broomfield, Colorado. Jean was born August 11, 1941, in St. Charles, Virginia. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Casto "Buddy" Bryant and the two were happily married for 53 years until his passing in 2011. In their spare time, Jean and Buddy spent a lot of time on their houseboat on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky and their winter home in Florida. Jean enjoyed traveling, reading, caring for others,



doing crafts, and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Bryant is survived by 3 children, Leon (Patsy) Bryant,



Helen Roth, and Jamie Leigh (Ali) Nicholson; 3 grandchildren, Sara Beal, Jay Bryant, and Daniel Roth; special nephew and niece, Jim and Norma Bryant; distant family member Jessie Roberts; dear friends, Carol McGraw, Mozelle Wiley; and many other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020, at



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Rd. Lexington, KY 40502 in Jean's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

