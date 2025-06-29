Bryant, Robert Lee Jr. "Scooter"



Robert Lee Bryant Jr., born on November 7, 1948, peacefully passed away on June 12, 2025. He was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend, known for his vibrant spirit and warm personality. Robert enjoyed a successful career as a machinist with CRG Plastics, dedicating many years of his life to the craft. Those who knew him will fondly remember his great sense of humor and the passion he exhibited for the things that mattered most to him. He had an unwavering love for music, with The Temptations and Earth, Wind and Fire being among his favorite artists, bringing joy and rhythm to his life. He is survived by his loving children, Stacey Bryant, Shayla Bryant, and Shonda Bryant; his five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life. He also leaves behind his brother, Roger Bryant (Paula), and many more family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Bryant Sr. and Hazel Bryant, as well as his sister, Barbara Lyle. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on July 14, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Dayton, located at 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. Robert Lee Bryant Jr. will be remembered for his laughter, his love for music, and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.



