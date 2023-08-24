Bryson, Sandy Earnstean



Sandy Earnstean Bryson born October 5, 1963 Dayton, Ohio to the late Ernest and Ethel Bryson departed this earthly life on August 8, 2023 at the age 59.



Ms Sandy as she loved to be called, loved her siblings; sister, Vanessa Marie Bryson and brother, the late Ernest Bryson, Jr, along with a host of family and friends from Dayton Ohio and Tennessee.



Ms Sandy had an unwavering love and support for her children, Martina Flemings, Eugene Flemings, Martin Flemings, Candice Bryson, and Jasmine (Daugherty) Bryson, and son-in-law Kenneth Daugherty.



She had a young joyous spirit; always with a laugh and smile and on the go. If you knew Ms Sandy you knew she was going to say "That's right" at some point during her conversations. She would always strive to provide for her kids and to take care of home. She taught her kids to work hard and when life knocks you down, get back up and thank God for everything.



She frequently visited Rose of Sharon Apostle Pentecostal Church with her daughter Jasmine. She loved staying busy so she could spoil her grandkids of 14. She was also known as Moma Sandy at times because she cared for others as her own. To know Ms Sandy was to know she was one of a kind, and loved by many.



Funeral service Saturday 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service.



