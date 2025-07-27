Buchanan, Carla



Carla Buchanan, 73 of Dayton, OH, died July 24,2025. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Clara Gitzinger, sisters Diane Schommer, Doris Gitzinger and brother, Jim Gitzinger. Carla is survived by her husband Arthur Buchanan, daughter Julie Buchanan and husband Luke Gorman, sister Lynn Gitzinger. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and Sinclair College where she earned her RN. She worked at the UD Student Health Center for many years. A service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 2 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. The family wishes to express their gratitude to those who supported Carla in her battle with Lymphoma, the staff of UCMC, and Hospice of Dayton.



