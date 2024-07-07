Buchanan, Corine

Buchanan, Corine

Corine Lewis Buchanan, age 103, was born on August 16, 1920, to Love Lewis and Nellie Waits in Itta Bena, Mississippi. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved daughters, Jeanette Duncan, Melissa A. (Norman) Roland, Peola Buchanan-Smith, and Joan Buchanan; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 9:30 am Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 8:30 am- 9:30 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

