BUCHANAN, James Norman "Jim", "Buck" Jim passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hearth & Home Nursing Care Facility where he has resided for the last four years. Jim is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Betty Ann as well as his parents, Charles and Charlotte, siblings Lois, Ann, Connie and Ronnie. Jim is survived by his sons Michael (Tracy) and Mark, both of Dayton and his sister Bonnie Coffey of Troy. Also left to grieve his loss are his beloved grandchildren Carly, Andrew and Grace. Jim was proud of his occupational title of "Tool and Die Maker" having followed his father into the trade at NCR immediately following graduation. Following the demise of NCR, Jim went on to work at Martin & Palmer and lastly at Triangle Precision where he retired from after more than 50 years in the tool & die trade. Jim's family often called him "the guy who could make anything". Jim was born and raised in Butler Twp. He was a 1955 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and for many years he was a member of the "Lunch Bunch" a group of fellow Vandalia Butler grads who met monthly for lunch at area restaurants. Following his retirement, Jim enjoyed "junking" with his sister Bonnie at garage and yard sales throughout the area. Jim was an avid collector of beer steins having a collection of over 700 unique and collectible items. He also collected unique pieces of beer glassware. Arrangements in the care of Baker, Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7 pm Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Thursday September 24, 2020, St. Christopher Catholic Church. Father Andrew Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hearth & Home for the wonderful care and attention they provided Jim while he resided there. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chaminade Julienne High School or the charity of your choosing.

