Buchholtz (Brock), Cassie Belle



Cassie Buchholtz (85) stepped into eternity on Monday April 7th. She left behind her beloved husband of 57 years, Larry Buchholtz, three of her four children, James Pepper, Cassie Pepper and Sheryl Aldridge (Robert),. Her son, Paul Pepper preceded her in death. She also left behind 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Arrangements are being made by Baker, Hazel and Snider Funeral Home.



