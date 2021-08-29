BUCKMASTER, Esther A.



82, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Florida. She was born to Elsworth and Ella Kiehn on Nov. 20, 1938, in Boston, MA. Esther was a member of AMVETS #99 Ladies Auxiliary and was very active in the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arley E. Buckmaster; son, Cpl. John B. Buckmaster, USMC, KIA; daughter, Cynthia; 5 siblings, Margaret Snodgrass, Lorraine Pla, Carl Kiehn, Elsworth "Buddy" Kiehn and Evelyn DeMinico. Survived by her daughter, Vicki J. Buckmaster of Bradenton, FL; 2 sons, Gary E. Buckmaster of Dallas, TX, Gregg A. Buckmaster and wife Robin of Melbourne, FL; 5 grandchildren, Nina, Ian, Casey, Hayla and Brittany; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Chaplain John R. Wood, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

