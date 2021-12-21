Hamburger icon
BUCKMASTER, Keith

BUCKMASTER, Keith A.

86 of Springfield, OH, passed away on December 17, 2021. Keith was born March 2, 1935, in Eaton, OH, to Kenneth and Zelpha Buckmaster (deceased). Keith retired as MSGT with the 178th Ohio Air National with 35 years of service. Survived

by wife Janet of 66 years;

children, Tom (Cindie), Sandy (Mike) Nichols, Joy (Tim) Castle, Kelly (Jeff) Eichelberger,

Kenny; grandchildren Andrea, Dawn, April, Jason, Mike Jr., Bridget, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jessica,

Micah, Norah, Letty; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan and Rory. Keith was known as the Glove Man at the Urbana Flea Market. The family wants to thank all Ohio Valley Hospice staff for giving the best care to Keith. Private services are to be held at Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center.


