Buckner, Kathryn L.
Kathryn L. Buckner, age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, June 16, 2025. Funeral service 11:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:30 am- 11:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
