Bucy, Dale Richard



Dale Richard Bucy, 73, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed 1:50 p.m., Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio.



Dale was born October 8, 1951 in New Holland, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Clarence Bucy, and Theda Maxine (Crabtree) Bucy. In 1998, he was united in marriage to Annie Elizabeth (Mourrids) Bucy who survives.



He is also survived by two siblings, Kenneth Daniel Bucy, and Janice Kay Rosan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Bucy, Steve Bucy, and Michael E. Bucy; and a sister, Juanita Tate.



Dale was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as an aircraft mechanic. He also spent many years working at the Wright-Patt Air Force Base, as well as the Smithsonian. He was a loving husband who enjoyed deep sea fishing, riding his motorcycle, and shooting pool. The family hopes that everyone will smile when they think of him. God bless everyone.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 6th, 2025 at Boyer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Scioto Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.



