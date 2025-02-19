Buechly, Harold F.



Harold F. Buechly, age 84, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in Texas on February 3, 2025. A man of remarkable character, adventurous spirit, and steadfast dedication, Harold lived a life defined by passion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to his family and endeavors.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 1, 1940, to Marshall and Bertha Buechly, Harold was a true explorer at heart. His early years were marked by a love for speed and precision-racing an Alfa Romeo before turning his attention to BMW motorcycles, which became a lifelong passion. Always seeking new horizons, he earned his private pilot's license in the late 1960s, embracing the freedom of the skies.



Beyond his love of adventure, Harold was a dedicated businessman, building and running Garden Aid (G/S Supply Co.) in Dayton until his retirement in 1995. His work ethic, keen business acumen, and commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on colleagues and customers alike.



Harold's greatest joy, however, was his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 54 years, Jacalyn (Aikman) Buechly. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. He was a proud father to William (Kathleen) Buechly and William's children Joseph, Stephanie, and Zachary. As well as daughter Sheryl (David) Buechly and their children Anthony and Sabrina.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Bertha Buechly; his in-laws, Paul and Mildred Aikman; his brother, Allan Buechly; and his sister, Carolyn Herren.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Harold's extraordinary life. His legacy of adventure, dedication, and love will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com