Burns, Buell



Buell Burns, age 86, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026, at his residence. He was born May 28, 1939, in Manchester, Kentucky, the son of Lester and America (Bailey) Burns. Buell retired from AK Steel after 35 years of dedicated service in Technical Repair. He was a loving, supportive, and caring father who cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. Buell had many interests and talents. He was a member of the Miami Valley Wood Carvers Club and was a master wood carver winning many awards over the years. He was also a member of the Florida Air Boating Club. An accomplished pilot, he held a pilot's license, owned his own airplane, and was a member of the Middletown Aviation Club. He was also a skilled painter and artist. In his free time, Buell enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, hunting, and fishing. Buell is survived by his son, Greg Burns; daughter, Cheryl Greenfield; grandchildren, Scott (Sara) Burns, Lillith "Scrub" Burns, and Cecily (Darren Perry) Macke; great-grandchildren, Riker Burns, Cohen Perry, Amelia Perry, Everleigh Macke, Vincent Perry, Rilynn Macke, Colten Perry, and Oakley Perry; siblings, Wayne Burns, Louise Highley, Anthony (Stella) Burns, and Pam Powell; his special friend, Vickie Adkins and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wanda L. Burns, and his parents. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, 255 East Fifth Street Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org in memory of Buell. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



