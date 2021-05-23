BUELL, Glenna G.



Age 78 of Ross, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Glenna was born in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on November 19, 1942, to Jim B. and Lettie Strong. On October 1, 1976, she married Pat Buell. Glenna enjoyed going to the casinos and playing BINGO. Above all, she loved caring and cooking for her children and grandchildren.



Glenna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Pat Buell; sisters, Jean Burns, and Dixie (Mark) Bailey; her children, Doug Lansaw, Rhonda Henry,



Melissa (Vin) Streeval, P.J. Buell and Asa Buell; her grandchildren, Adrian, Jeffery, Bradley, Sommer, Lil P.J., Avigale, Maria, Aden, and London; and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Jim B. and Lettie Strong; brothers, Roy, Hobert, Bud, Jack, and Roger; sisters, Rena and Priscilla and her grand-daughter, Erica Welsh.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will



follow at Venice Cemetery.

