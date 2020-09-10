BULACH, Ritamary

BULACH, CPPS, Sister Ritamary Sister Ritamary Bulach, 77, died peacefully on Sept. 8, at MVH after a short illness. She was born Dec. 1942, near Oxford, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, January 1, 1961. For 59 years, she faithfully served God and His people. Private services will be held at Precious Blood Church, Dayton, Ohio, Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020. Sister Ritamary grew up on a farm with her parents and 10 siblings. Even though they worked hard, living close to nature nourished her soul and fostered her call to religious life. As a Sister, she cared for others, sharing her skills in food service in Dayton at the Motherhouse and Maria Joseph Center, and at Maria Stein Retreat House. After retiring, she volunteered in Dayton at Grand Place, Maria Joseph Center, and Salem Heights. Prayer and work, a quieter monastic way, filled her days. Sister Ritamary joins her parents and 5 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Her gentle spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

