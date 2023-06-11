Bumgardner, John C



John C. Bumgardner, 76, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



He was born on January 30, 1947, in Champaign County to Philip R. and Nettie Marie (Bean) Bumgardner. John was a fan of the Browns and OSU. He also loved watching western shows, golf, and he loved spending time with family.



John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon A. Bumgardner; sons, Brian Bumgardner, David Bumgardner, Jason Bumgardner, and Adam (Tammy) Bumgardner; grandchildren, Ashley Bumgardner, Zack Bumgardner, Colton Bumgardner, and Logan Bumgardner.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Bumgardner.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON , Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Following the visitation there will be a private family inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion, 24 S. Locust Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 or Goshen Memorial Park, in care of Rita Anderson, 178 S Main St, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

