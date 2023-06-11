X

Bumgardner, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Bumgardner, John C

John C. Bumgardner, 76, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born on January 30, 1947, in Champaign County to Philip R. and Nettie Marie (Bean) Bumgardner. John was a fan of the Browns and OSU. He also loved watching western shows, golf, and he loved spending time with family.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon A. Bumgardner; sons, Brian Bumgardner, David Bumgardner, Jason Bumgardner, and Adam (Tammy) Bumgardner; grandchildren, Ashley Bumgardner, Zack Bumgardner, Colton Bumgardner, and Logan Bumgardner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Bumgardner.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON , Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Following the visitation there will be a private family inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion, 24 S. Locust Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 or Goshen Memorial Park, in care of Rita Anderson, 178 S Main St, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home - Mechanicsburg

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Clark, Thelma
2
Shields, Robert
3
Owens, Rosalie
4
Moosbrugger, Joseph
5
Lawson, Millie
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top