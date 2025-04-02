Bumgarner, Charles F.



Charles Franklin Bumgarner, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio, at the age of 93. Born on August 24, 1931, in Highland County, Ohio, the son of the late Willard E. and Zelpha L. (Stanforth) Bumgarner. Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War as a small aircraft and helicopter mechanic. Although he remained private about his military experiences, he carried the dignity and honor of his service throughout his life. After returning home, Charles embarked on a fruitful career that saw him own Moore's Paint Supply from 1975 until 1994, when he transferred his efforts to Ohio Auto Kolor. His commitment to his work earned him the respect and admiration of many, and he nurtured a deep friendship with Paul Snider, a close business associate. Education was important to Charles, who graduated from Washington Court House High School in 1949. It was in these formative years that he laid the groundwork for a future built on hard work and integrity. His community involvement shone brightly as he served as Treasurer of the Shawnee High School Athletic Booster Association for many years. A proud member of the Shriners and a Mason at the Fairborn Masonic Lodge, he exemplified dedication to both his family and community. On July 1, 1951, Charles married Anne (McFadden) Bumgarner, the love of his life. Their marriage spanned more than 73 beautiful years, filled with cherished memories and unwavering support for one another. Together they embraced life to its fullest, spending three months each year as snowbirds in North Port, Florida, where they formed lasting friendships at Murdock Christian Church. A proud member of the First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio since 1965, he actively participated in the Home Builders Class under Pastor John Wilson for over 50 years and recently with Tom McGeean. Charles found great joy in golfing, fishing, and traveling, often indulging in these passions at Anne's side. He was a devoted family man, adored not only by his wife but also by his four sons-Gary (Sandy) Bumgarner, Glenn (Joy) Bumgarner, Curtis (Melanie) Bumgarner, and Keith (Kristy) Bumgarner-who carry forward his legacy. Charles's love extended to his grandchildren, Jamie (Brad), Brian (Erin), Luke (Katie), Leslie (Brandon), Andy, Derek (Heather), Devin (Brittney), Kylie (Jeff), Mandie, Jason, Kevin (Kaitlin), Kaleb (Britney), Klayton (Jillian), and an impressive 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom cherish the time spent with their beloved grandpa.



His warmth was further felt by his step-siblings, Bobby Tuvell and Jerry Smith, as well as by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eleanor Howard, Jane (Bob) Price, and Joe (Diana) McFadden. Charles influenced the hearts of his many loyal employees, who cherished his leadership and kindness. Masonic services in his honor will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 3:45p.m. at First Christian Church followed by a visitation from 4-7p.m. Celebration of his life will be on Friday, April 4 at 11a.m. also at the church. Burial with military honors follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Homebuilders class or the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, OH 45504. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com